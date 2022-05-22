Watch: MLB Reporter Gets Soaked During Postgame Interview

The life of an on-field MLB reporter is not easy.

Take, for example, what happened following Saturday's Toronto Blue Jays game.

Toronto topped Cincinnati, 3-1, on Saturday. Following the game, Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae interviewed Bo Bichette. During the interview, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had some fun.

Hopefully the Blue Jays are paying for her dry-cleaning bill...

"I need a new job," she joked.

Toronto went on to lose to Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon - and everyone managed to stay dry.