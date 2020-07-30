Watch: MLB Umpire Joe West Suffers A Scary Head Injury

MLB umpire Joe West made headlines prior to the start of the 2020 season due to his alarming comments on COVID-19. On Thursday, the longtime umpire was in the news for an entirely different reason.

West could have sat out this season because of health concerns, but ultimately decided to take the field, saying “If this game hasn’t gotten me by now, no virus is going to get me.”

Thankfully, the coronavirus hasn’t been an issue for MLB umpires this season. That being said, West did get injured during today’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals.

During the bottom of the first inning, Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette accidentally clipped West on the side of the head with his bat. West immediately started bleeding near his left ear.

Here’s footage of the incident:

Joe West just got bat-mangled pic.twitter.com/S1SJQvk3Px — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 30, 2020

West was positioned a little too close to Bichette, which is why the bat even connected with his head in the first place.

Obviously, West had to leave the game after this incident. Hopefully he didn’t suffer a major injury, but it definitely didn’t look too good in full speed.

What took place in the first inning of this game is just one of the many fears for umpires. Judging off West’s previous comments though, it doesn’t sound like he’ll let this situation keep him down for long.