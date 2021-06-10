Watch: Mookie Betts Makes Insane Play In Right Field

It’s not exactly a secret that Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is a great fielder and a great batter. But just in case anyone forgot, he made sure to remind everyone in today’s game.

During the bottom of the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Julio Urias was on the mound for the Dodgers with the game tied at 1-1 and runner Erik Gonzalez on third base. With a 2-2 count on batter Ka’ai Tom, Urias threw a low ball that Tom hit hard for a line drive into Betts’ area.

Betts almost effortlessly grabbed the line drive out of the air for an out but moved quickly. Gonzalez was making a line for home.

Betts spun around and threw it to home plate, where catcher Austin Barnes tagged Gonzalez for an out. The incredible double play earned a noticeable round of applause from the Pirates home crowd.

But the announcers for the game were absolutely stunned:

Oh, and Mookie Betts had a home run in the first inning before making the play.

2021 hasn’t been Betts’ best year at the plate. He’s on pace for career lows in almost every major category. But he’s still well above the bulk of the pack as an overall player.

The Dodgers are 36-25 and second in the NL West. They lead the Pirates 4-3 at the top of the sixth.

That might not be the case if not for Betts’ incredible play today.