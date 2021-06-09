Watch: Pirates 3B’s Home Run Called Back For Not Stepping On First

Another abysmal season in Pittsburgh got worse for the Pirates during Ke’Bryan Hayes’ home run trot Tuesday evening.

In the bottom of the first, Hayes smacked a fly-ball towards the right-field wall. He couldn’t dictate whether it was going to be a home run or not, so the Pirates third baseman sprinted around first.

Eventually, he was informed it was a home run and proceeded to jog around the bases. By the time he got home, the Dodgers challenged the play, but not for the reason you’d expect.

Los Angeles noticed Hayes’ foot never touched first base. The challenge proved successful. Hayes’ home run was taken off the board and he was called out. Take a look.

Something you don't see every day! Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a home run for the Pirates, but missed first base. The #Dodgers challenged and won. Hayes is out! pic.twitter.com/RsAqyLRCoS — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 8, 2021

That’s about as bad as it gets, but it’s what we’ve come to expect from the Pirates over the years. This is the type of mistake you make in elementary school baseball, not in the Major League!

Luckily, Ke’Bryan Hayes is young, so he has plenty of time to learn from his mistake. The 24-year-old is actually one of the Pirates’ top prospects.

In 24 games last season, Hayes hit .376 with 32 hits, 11 RBI and five homers. In six games this season, he’s batting .348 with eight hits, five RBI and two homers.

The Pirates are probably going to forgive Hayes for his costly mistake. But he’ll be sure to touch first base next time he smacks one over the wall.