Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: The New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence.

Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.

After nine innings, the game was scoreless, thanks in large part to the stellar starting pitching of Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo. Once the contest moved into extra innings and the "ghost runner" became a factor, all hell broke loose for the Bombers.

To recap:

The top of the 10th began with Andrew Benintendi on second base. After Josh Donaldson walked and Tim Locastro ran for him, Benintendi was picked off for the first out. The Yankees didn't score in the frame.

In the top of the 11th, ghost runner Miguel Andujar was doubled off second base on a line drive by leadoff hitter Aaron Hicks.

In the top of the 12th, Jose Trevino started the inning on second. Leadoff batter Isaiah Kiner-Falefa hit a comebacker which Matt Brash stabbed on a bounce. Trevino was caught in a rundown and tagged out and Kiner-Falefa wound up being tagged out trying to advance to second for a comical double play.

The Yankees just failed to score with the bases loaded in a more routine top of the 13th before Seattle's Luis Torrens mercifully ended the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the stanza.

Here's the video evidence of their incompetence on the base paths. Note: the video starts off with Aaron Judge getting thrown out attempting to steal with two outs in the 7th inning, which honestly isn't that bad of a baseball play.

Everything else after that is though.

Listen, in a 162-game season, you're going to make some baserunning mistakes. However, this many in one game is ridiculous.

The Yankees have been slumping immensely over the last month, and they're not going to come out of it until they start playing crisper, more disciplined baseball.

Maybe that will start this afternoon in the rubber match at T-Mobile Park.