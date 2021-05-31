Watch: Twins Outfielder Has Embarrassing Wall Collision

We’ve seen plenty of players have nasty encounters with outfield walls over the years. Add Minnesota Twins outfielder Rob Refsnyder to the list.

While tracking a flyball in bottom of the fifth against the Baltimore Orioles, Refsnyder got closer and closer to the warning track.

It was clear the ball was headed over the wall for a homer, but Refsnyder didn’t realize it. He just kept running back while keeping his eyes on the ball. The result? A big-time collision with the slightly-padded wall.

This looks like it hurt. Take a look.

dude just forgot outfield walls existed pic.twitter.com/ypKzcUaZaA — Stephen (@b_outliers) May 31, 2021

And here’s another angle of the nasty collision.

Rob Refsnyder runs directly into outfield wall. pic.twitter.com/aISBEHI5Oz — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) May 31, 2021

We have a feeling ESPN has founds its new No. 1 SportsCenter “Not Top 10 Plays.” Sorry, Rob Refsnyder.

Refsnyder’s embarrassing collision is a perfect example of how the season’s gone for the Minnesota Twins this season. They’re 21-31, good for last in the AL Central and a full 11 games back of the first-place Chicago White Sox.

Despite his embarrasing play on Monday, Refsnyder is off to an outstanding start this season. The 30-year-old is batting .348 with 16 hits, nine RBI and two homers in 15 games. Despite the small sample size, there’s plenty of reason to believe Refsnyder has turned a corner after an up-and-down start to his career.

Hopefully, the Twins outfielder learned a lesson on Monday, though. Once you start nearing the warning track, slow down, unless you want a date with the outfield wall.