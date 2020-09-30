Weather Update For Game 2 Of Yankees vs. Indians

Game 2 of the Wild Card series between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees was supposed to start around 7 p.m. ET, but first pitch has been delayed due to the weather.

According to ESPN’s Marly Rivera, the grounds crew for Cleveland is putting on the tarp because of “incoming rain.” It’s unclear at this moment if Game 2 will be played later tonight or pushed back to Thursday.

The Yankees looked dominant in Game 1 against the Indians, as right-handed ace Gerrit Cole set the tone with 13 strikeouts in his postseason debut for the franchise. It also helps that Aaron Boone’s starting lineup came alive as well. There were seven different hitters that drove in runs last night.

We’d have to imagine that New York is eager to get on the field as soon as possible since momentum is on its side. A win tonight would send the Bronx Bombers to the American League Division Series.

Masahiro Tanaka is projected to start for the Yankees tonight, whereas Carlos Carrasco will be tasked with keeping the Indians alive.

Assuming that Game 2 between Cleveland and New York takes place tonight, fans can watch the game on ESPN. Alex Rodriguez and Matt Vasgersian will be in the broadcast booth for this showdown.

Vasgersian said on ESPN that he believes first pitch could happen within the next hour or so.