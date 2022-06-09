WFAN Reportedly Considering 1 Name To Replace Yankees Legend John Sterling

NEW YORK - JULY 17: Broadcasters John Sterling (L) and Michael Kay of the New York Yankees introduce the players during the teams 64th Old-Timer's Day before the MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 17, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Yankees fans won't hear John Sterling's familiar voice when listening to some road games later this season.

The play-by-play announcer has decided to sit out approximately 25-30 road games to lighten his travel schedule. That has WFAN searching for new broadcasters to replace the 83-year-old icon in the radio booth.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post previously identified YES Network announcer Ryan Ruocco, digital reporter Justin Shackil, and Spanish play-by-play announcer Rickie Ricardo as the top candidates to fill in for Sterling this summer. On Thursday, he added another name to the list.

Former Yankees relief pitcher Jeff Nelson could also "call a Yankee game or two" this season.

Nelson, who began his career with the Seattle Mariners, won four World Series rings with the Bronx Bombers from 1996 to 2000. He ended his 15-year playing career with a 3.41 ERA.

Nelson is a broadcaster and analyst for Bally Sports Florida, the home network of the Miami Marlins, and has occasionally appeared on YES Network's Yankees coverage.

Marchand also confirmed that Shackil will work next weekend's series at Toronto from June 17-19, and Ricardo will take Sterling's spot for the June 20-22 series at Tampa Bay.