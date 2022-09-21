What Babe Ruth, Aaron Judge Said After Hitting 60 Home Runs

circa 1930: New York Yankee baseball players, Lou Gehrig (1903 - 1941) and Babe Ruth (George Herman Ruth, 1895 - 1948). Gehrig's career ended when he was afflicted by the incurable disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, now known as 'Lou Gehrig's Disease'. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images) MPI/Getty Images

Aaron Judge joined elite company when blasting his 60th home run of the season on Monday night.

Following his latest long ball, Judge tied Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in American League history. He's one away from matching another New York Yankees legend, Roger Maris.

As noted by ESPN's Jeff Passan, Ruth and Judge handled reaching the milestone in contrasting matters.

"Sixty! Count 'em, 60! Let's see some other son of a bitch match that!" Passan cited Ruth as saying after his 60th homer of the 1927 season.

Meanwhile, Judge was a bit more diplomatic after the game.

"To get a chance to play baseball at Yankee Stadium, packed house, first-place team, that's what you dream about," Judge said.

The Yankees were trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates by four runs when Judge hit a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth. He looked uncomfortable giving the fans a curtain call with the team still facing an 8-5 deficit.

Yet the star outfielder got to celebrate an unforgettable individual and team achievement when Giancarlo Stanton hit a walk-off grand slam that boosted New York's AL East lead to 5.5 games.

"I love every second of it. Even when we were down, you don't like losing, but I knew top of the lineup coming up, we got a shot to come back here and do something special," Judge added. "I'm trying to enjoy it all, soak it all in, but I know I still got a job to do out on the field every single day."

The Yankees have 15 more games, including five at home this week, for Judge to pass Ruth and Maris for the franchise and AL record. Perhaps he'll make history Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium before beginning a four-game home series against the Boston Red Sox.