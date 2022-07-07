What Chris Sale Did To Make Amends After Viral Video

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 15: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he walks to the dugout after pitching the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Chris Sale took his frustrations out on the clubhouse following a disappointing performance in his final rehab assignment Wednesday night.

Sale was pulled from his final minor-league appearance after giving up a bases-loaded walk. He lasted just under four innings.

The Red Sox pitcher lost his cool after getting back in the dugout.

Sale has already made amends for his actions.

The 33-year-old reportedly bought lunch and dinner for his WooSox teammates and coaching staff - a bill that totaled over $6,000.

"Chris Sale has already made amends for the previously broken TV that he took out his frustrations on Wednesday night @WooSox He also spent over $6,000 on lunch and dinner for the players, coaches and staff. #RedSox @wbz And he signed lots of stuff for the WooSox foundation," said Dan Roche.

Sale's actions sparked a reaction from Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

While he doesn't condone destruction of property, Bloom admires Sale's competitive spirit.

“That’s who he is,” said Bloom, who went on to compare Sale and former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, via the New York Post. “There are plenty of guys, including somebody we all love who is going into Cooperstown later this month, who has been caught on tape doing stuff like that when they’re frustrated during a ballgame. It happens, it probably happens more than people think and with guys that you might never suspect."

Sale will soon return to the Red Sox pitching staff.