What The Nationals Reportedly Want In Juan Soto Trade

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

No player will be mentioned in more rumors before the trade deadline than Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto.

Last Saturday, it was announced that Washington would "entertain" trade calls for Soto. That decision was made after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer.

So, what will it take for the Nationals to deal Soto? Unsurprisingly, it'll cost a lot.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Nationals' asking price for Soto is "four-to-five top youngsters." Ultimately, that's a combo of prospects and major leaguers with low service time.

With the trade deadline just 10 days away, Rosenthal said the Nationals aren't willing to budge. Either teams will meet their asking price, or they'll retain Soto for the rest of the 2022 season.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Buster Olney named the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays as potential landing spots for Soto. There's no indication either team will acquire him though.

Soto, 23, is under team control through the 2024 season. Regardless, any team that trades for him will need to give him a lucrative extension.

In 92 games this season, Soto is batting .250 with 20 homers and 43 RBIs. He has been one of the best players in the MLB since 2019.