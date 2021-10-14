Report: Where Things Stand With Aaron Boone, Yankees

Will the New York Yankees bring back Aaron Boone for one more season? That’s a question that every fan in the Bronx would like answered right now.

On Thursday, the Yankees made a handful of changes to their coaching staff. They decided they will not renew the contracts of hitting coach Marcus Thames, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere and third base coach Phil Nevin for the 2022 season.

New York’s decision to remove several notable coaches from its staff has led many fans to believe that Boone will not be a part of the team moving forward. However, that might not actually be the case here.

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, the Yankees’ decisions this Thursday are not an indication that Boone is on his way out. At this time, the front office is still undecided about whether it’ll bring back Boone.

“Despite the coaching staff moves today, the Yankees are still undecided (as of this moment) on Aaron Boone’s fate,” Kuty tweeted. “Part of the equation may be whether he wants to stick w/ the coaching staff the Yankees are going to dictate to him.”

Source: Despite the coaching staff moves today, the Yankees are still undecided (as of this moment) on Aaron Boone's fate. Part of the equation may be whether he wants to stick w/ the coaching staff the Yankees are going to dictate to him. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) October 14, 2021

Boone has a .601 winning percentage in four seasons with the Yankees, but fans have run out of patience with him because he hasn’t taken the franchise to the promised land.

Despite his shortcomings in the playoffs, the front office still sees potential in Boone. That would explain why he wasn’t fired during the regular season.

If the Yankees ultimately choose to give Boone another chance in 2022, he’ll have a totally different supporting cast around him.