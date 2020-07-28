Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria got some good news on Monday. The 58-year-old’s COVID-19 test came back negative.

Renteria woke up this morning with a slight cough and nasal congestion, the White Sox revealed earlier today. He underwent precautionary testing at a hospital in Cleveland, where Chicago was scheduled to play.

Renteria’s test came back negative, according to multiple reports. He is expected to rejoin the team in Cleveland.

Bench coach Joe McEwing was supposed to manage the White Sox tonight in Renteria’s absence, but the game against the Indians was postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow instead.

Good news for White Sox. Sources tell @suntimes_sports manager Rick Renteria’s test was negative. Team expects him back here in Cleveland. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 28, 2020

Renteria is in his fourth season as manager of the Sox. He’s 201-284 through his first three years with the club.

Chicago is 1-2 on the young season after losing two of three at home to the Minnesota Twins over the weekend.

After three games against the Indians, the White Sox will remain on the road against the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers.