White Sox Provide Update On Manager Rick Renteria’s COVID-19 Test Results

the white sox and the royalsCHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Clouds form shadows across the field during a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field on August 14, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria got some good news on Monday. The 58-year-old’s COVID-19 test came back negative.

Renteria woke up this morning with a slight cough and nasal congestion, the White Sox revealed earlier today. He underwent precautionary testing at a hospital in Cleveland, where Chicago was scheduled to play.

Renteria’s test came back negative, according to multiple reports. He is expected to rejoin the team in Cleveland.

Bench coach Joe McEwing was supposed to manage the White Sox tonight in Renteria’s absence, but the game against the Indians was postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow instead.

Renteria is in his fourth season as manager of the Sox. He’s 201-284 through his first three years with the club.

Chicago is 1-2 on the young season after losing two of three at home to the Minnesota Twins over the weekend.

After three games against the Indians, the White Sox will remain on the road against the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.