MLB Manager Won’t Be With Team After Waking Up Feeling Ill

It isn’t just MLB players that are coming down ill during the ongoing pandemic. A manager has reportedly come down with something, too.

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox announced that manager Ricky Renteria is dealing with a slight cough and nasal congestion. The team said that they sent him for testing out of an abundance of caution.

Per the statement, Renteria will remain at the hospital and will not manage the team until he’s cleared. In the interim, bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the 1-2 White Sox.

“Manager Ricky Renteria awoke this morning with a slight cough and nasal congestion,” the team said. “After consulting with our team doctors, Ricky underwent precautionary testing today at a Cleveland hospital. Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today’s test result. Bench Coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox during Ricky’s absence.”

Renteria is in his fourth year with the White Sox, but has endured three straight losing seasons. The team went 201-284 through his first three years and haven’t made the playoffs since 2008.

Major League Baseball is starting to feel the pressure of trying to play a season without being in a bubble. Pro leagues like the NBA, NWSL and MLS have been playing doing just fine since starting their bubbles.

But as more MLB players, more managers and more stars start getting ill or test positive, the league will be left in a tight spot.

Rick Renteria may or may not have COVID-19, but it seems like only a matter of time before someone crucial to a team gets it.