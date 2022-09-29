Look: Famous Reporter's Husband Caught Aaron Judge's 61st Home Run

Marly Rivera/Twitter.

Who caught Aaron Judge's record-tying 61st home run on Wednesday night?

Judge's 61st home run, hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, ended up in the home bullpen. While the ball will likely be given back to Judge and the Yankees without much fanfare - it might've already been - it was initially caught by a sports reporter's husband.

Matt Buschmann, the Blue Jays' bullpen coach, is married to former ESPN anchor Sara Walsh, who currently works for the NFL Network, covering the Buccaneers.

Here's a look at Judge's 61st home run:

Home run No. 61 was reportedly caught by Buschmann, a former MLB and Vanderbilt pitcher, in the bullpen on Wednesday evening.

Sara Walsh took to social media to react to the big news.

"Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement…." she wrote on Twitter.

Judge's 61st home run could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, according to sports memorabilia experts.

However, the Buschmann family is likely out of luck, as the Blue Jays are probably giving Judge the ball back without any negotiations.

Still, it will be a pretty cool story for Matt and Sara to tell their family over the years.

Update: Buschmann has reportedly already given the ball back to Yankees security.

"AARON JUDGE BALL UPDATE: Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann caught the ball in the Jays' 'pen, and has given it to Yankees security," WFAN reports.

The Yankees are leading the Blue Jays, 6-3, on Wednesday evening.