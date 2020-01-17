What a wild few days it’s been for Major League Baseball. The Houston Astros’ cheating scandal has cast a dark shadow on the supposed integrity of the sport.

The overwhelming cheating evidence led to a harsh punishment and subsequent firings within Houston’s clubhouse.

But perhaps the most bizarre aspect of the scandal has been social media’s tenacious quest to discover further evidence of cheating.

Baseball fans far and wide are searching the internet and watching old Houston highlights to try and make further accusations against the Astros organization.

Houston outfielder Josh Reddick is the latest to be involved in social media accusations.

One individual found an old picture of Reddick sporting some sort of tape on his chest area after winning the 2019 ALDS.

Many believe the picture could be evidence of the ‘buzzer’ technology so many are accusing the Astros of previously using to know what type of pitch is coming.

But Reddick’s wife, Jett, is sick and tired of hearing so many of accusations against her husband. She had a harsh response for the accusers, even calling them all “idiots.”

Jett claims the tape was just confetti after a celebration.

Hey you idiots, this is confetti from the celebration. You think he’d do an interview with it if it was something bad 🤦🏼‍♀️ #astros #joshreddick #youallareidiots pic.twitter.com/TSrNChbtoU — Jett Reddick (@JettReddick) January 16, 2020

This whole scandal just gets uglier and uglier by the day. And it’s certainly bringing out the worst in people.

But the reality is the Astros are proven cheaters. The anger and frustration is simply a reflection of wrongdoing.