A scary incident unfolded at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon, as Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras was drilled in the head with a 98 mph fastball from St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Luis Garcia.

It was the bottom of the fourth inning when Contreras took a fastball right to the head. The crowd at Wrigley Field collectively gasped when they saw the ball bounce right off Contreras’ helmet.

Though this was a really scary sight to see, Contreras managed to immediately get up off the dirt and walk over to first base.

Cubs manager David Ross ran out on the field to check on Contreras. The two-time All-Star clearly showed the coaching staff and trainers that he was healthy enough to play because he was not pulled from this afternoon’s game.

Willson Contreras was hit in the head by a 98 MPH fastball. He stayed in the game. pic.twitter.com/mVLw7Wm69y — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 9, 2021

Just hearing the sound of the ball bouncing off Contreras’ helmet will make you cringe.

While there are plenty of fans who are impressed by Contreras’ toughness, others are wondering why he was allowed to stay in the game.

“Wilson Contreras just took one to the dome at 98 MPH,” one fan tweeted. “Shouldn’t there be immediate concussion protocol and removal from the game, MLB?”

The Cubs will most likely be asked about Contreras’ status during postgame interviews.