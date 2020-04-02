Would The MLB’s Astros Punishments Stick Without A Season?

Former Astros manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow are out of work for the time being.

The two were fired after the shocking cheating scandal that broke the internet earlier this year. Major League Baseball also handed both Hinch and Luhnow a one-year suspension. But will that suspension be extended if the entire baseball season is cancelled?

According to ESPN’s Bustler Olney, Hinch and Luhnow’s suspension doesn’t correlate with an actual season. The suspension’s wording simply states the punishment would end upon the completion of the 2020 World Series.

If there’s no World Series this year, Hinch and Luhnow will be off the hook by the end of what would’ve been the 2020 postseason.

“According to the wording from commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision, both punishments end ‘following the completion of the 2020 World Series,'” Chris Cwik wrote on Yahoo Sports. “Sources told Olney that, because the suspensions are tied to the end of the 2020 postseason rather than a specific number of games, MLB will view Luhnow and Hinch as having served their discipline this year.”

This puts baseball in a tough predicament. Most fans would’ve hoped for an actual game suspension rather than the current stipulation.

But no one could’ve predicted the possibility of no actual 2020 season.

Of course, there’s still a strong possibility Luhnow and Hinch will struggle to find jobs once their suspension is up.