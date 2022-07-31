X-Ray Results Are In For Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners suffered a serious scare when rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez got hit by a pitch on his wrist Saturday. It appears they've avoided the worst-case scenario.

General manager Jerry DiPoto said Sunday on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio that X-Rays came back negative on Rodriguez. He said the rising young star "appears to be OK" but may not play Sunday.

That's a major sigh of relief for Mariners fans.

Rodriguez has quickly established himself as one of baseball's most dynamic performers by batting .271/.334/.482 with 18 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 96 games. The 21-year-old outfielder is an AL Rookie of the Year front-runner with a team-high WAR (3.0), per FanGraphs.

Before making his first of potentially many All-Star Game appearances, Rodriguez put on a show at the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby before ultimately losing in the final round to Juan Soto.

The Mariners haven't made the playoffs since 2001, but they're in position to snap MLB's longest postseason drought. After Rodriguez exited Saturday's game against the Houston Astros, Abraham Toro replaced him with a two-run single in the ninth to cement a 5-4 victory over the AL West leaders.

Seattle holds one of three wild-card spots at 55-47 and just made a major upgrade by acquiring starting pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds.

A healthy Rodriguez could steer the Mariners to the playoffs for the first time in over two decades.