Yadier Molina Reportedly Makes Free Agent Decision

Catcher Yadier Molina has spent his entire professional baseball career with the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s only fitting he finishes out his career with the organization.

Molina, a free agent, is close to completing a deal with the Cardinals that would keep him in St. Louis, per baseball insider Ken Rosenthal.

The 38-year-old veteran catcher has spent all of his 17 years in Major League Baseball with the Cardinals. He’s a beloved fan favorite, so it makes sense the Cards are working to bring the free agent back to town.

Molina batted .262 with four homers and 16 RBIs in last 42 games with St. Louis during last year’s shortened season.

The inevitable is near. The Cardinals are close to bringing back free-agent catcher Yadier Molina, a source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2021

The Cardinals finished the regular season 30-28 last year, good enough to earn a wild card playoff berth in baseball’s expanded postseason. St. Louis took advantage of the postseason opportunity, beating the Padres 7-4 in Game 1 of the 2020 National League Wild Card series.

San Diego bounced back and won both Game 2 and 3 to win the series, though, ending the Cardinals’ postseason in the process.

St. Louis should be back in the playoff mix once again this upcoming season. The NL Central is wide open, and on paper the Cardinals appear to have what it takes to win the division crown by season’s end because of their pitching depth.

Bring Yadier Molina back to provide veteran catcher experience was a vital priority for the ball-club this off-season. It looks like the Cardinals are close to getting the job done.