Over the past few weeks, fans of the New York Yankees have grown exceedingly concerned about their beloved team.

Expected to compete for a division title and perhaps win the American League, the Yankees sit in last place in the AL East. In fact, the Yankees are the fourth-worst team in the American League.

That’s unacceptable for a team with a massive payroll and World Series aspirations. Instead of just sitting back and taking criticism from fans, the Yankees are doing something about it.

On Tuesday night, New York agreed to a trade that will send outfielder Mike Tauchman to the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees received relief pitcher Wandy Peralta.

“The New York Yankees announced today that they have acquired LHP Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for OF Mike Tauchman,” the Yankees announced in a statement.

The New York Yankees announced today that they have acquired LHP Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for OF Mike Tauchman. Prior to tonight's game, the Yankees recalled INF/OF Tyler Wade (#14). — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 27, 2021

Prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees recalled Tyler Wade.

In just over eight innings pitched so far this season, Peralta has allowed five earned runs on 11 hits. He started out the season well, with a 0.0 ERA over the first five games.

However, he’s struggled recently and his ERA has boomed to 5.40 over the past six games. Perhaps he can find the former he had earlier this season when he puts on the Yankees uniform.