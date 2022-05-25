Yankees Announce Decision On Giancarlo Stanton

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 16: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting an RBI ground rule double against the Tampa Bay Rays after it was ruled a home run in the eigth inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton left Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to calf tightness. On Wednesday, the team issued an update on his status.

Stanton has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain. The slugger underwent an MRI on his calf injury today.

This is certainly a tough blow to the Yankees' lineup. In 40 games, Stanton is hitting .285 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

Stanton's injury will test the Yankees' depth over the next two weeks, that's for sure.

With Stanton out for at least the next 10 days, the Yankees will need Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Miguel Andujar and others to step up in the outfield.

Fortunately for the Yankees, they've been so dominant this season they currently own a 4.5 game lead over the second-place team in the AL East.

The Yankees will try to improve their league-best record tonight when they host the Orioles.