Yankees Announce Decision On Today's Game vs. Rangers

The New York Yankees were supposed to play the Texas Rangers today, but the weather forecast appears to have other plans in mind.

On Friday morning, the Yankees announced that their game against the Rangers is being postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather. The game will be made up this Sunday as part of a double-header.

But in a curious move, the Yankees have made it so only people who bought tickets to the Sunday game will be valid for the double-header. Tickets for Friday's game will not count in that regard:

"Tonight’s Yankees-Rangers game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather and will be made up on Sunday, May 8, as the second game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 1:35pm. Only tickets dated Sunday, May 8 will be valid for the doubleheader."

The New York Yankees have the best winning percentage in Major League Baseball right now with at .720. Their 18 wins are the most in the American League. Only the rival New York Mets have more (19).

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers are off to a rough start to their season to say the least. They're 10-14, fourth in the AL West and already four games back from the final Wild Card spot.

But the Rangers have been riding a four-game winning streak, which they were no doubt hoping to extend today.

The games will be played on YES.