Yankees Announce Injury Diagnosis For Star Pitcher

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino left Wednesday's start against the Cincinnati Reds early due to injury. On Thursday afternoon, the team provided an update on his status.

Severino has been officially placed on the 15-day injured list with a low grade lat strain.

This is disappointing news for Severino, but it shouldn't surprise the fan base. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Wednesday that he expects his All-Star pitcher to end up on the injured list.

During his postgame press conference on Wednesday, Severino revealed that he was dealing with shoulder tightness leading up to the first pitch.

"Today I woke up feeling not that great," Severino said, via ESPN. "I felt a little tight shoulder going to warm up and do all my stuff in the bullpen. It stayed the same in the game."

In 16 starts this season, Severino has a 5-3 record with a 3.45 ERA and 95 strikeouts.

Severino has battled through a ton of adversity over the past few years, and yet, he continues to bounce back.

Yankees fans should expect to see Severino back on the mound later this summer.