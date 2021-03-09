Yankees Announce Injury Update For Reliever Zack Britton

Earlier today, it was announced that New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton was not throwing due to a sore elbow. A few hours later, the team had a troubling update to announced regarding that injury.

The Yankees announced that Britton will return to the Big Apple to undergo surgery on his elbow. Fortunately, the All-Star didn’t suffer any damage to his ulnar collateral ligament.

“LHP Zack Britton is expected to return to New York tomorrow and will undergo orthoscopic surgery to remove a bone chip from his left elbow in the upcoming days,” the Yankees said in a statement. “The surgery is expected to be performed by Dr. Christopher Ahmad at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.”

Britton had a strong 2020 season with the Yankees, posting a 1.89 ERA and eight saves.

Before the news broke that Britton will undergo surgery, Yankees general manager Aaron Boone shared his thoughts on the situation.

“I would say it’s always concerning any time any of your players are going through tests because they’re not quite where we want them to be,” Boone said, via ESPN. “But that said, let’s find out where we’re at and what it says and what the days ahead mean now. So Zack overall feels pretty good. He’s in good spirits about it. But let’s get the answers first.”

Although it’s unfortunate that Britton had to undergo surgery, he could return to the mound sooner than fans think. ESPN insider Jeff Passan said the recovery time is typically a month.