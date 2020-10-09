The sad news comes just hours before the Yankees battle the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS elimination game. There’s no doubt Ford’s passing will be on the minds of Yankees players taking the field later today. Ford won 236 games on the mound for the New York Yankees, the most in team history. He didn’t throw with much power, but had success with off-speed and crafty deliveries. The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. Whitey spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee. A 6x WS Champion and 10x All-Star, The Chairman of the Board was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/2KDi4V9SeA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2020

Whitey Ford played alongside other Yankees legends, including Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra. He’s considered one of the best pitchers in baseball history.

The sad news comes just hours before the Yankees play the Rays for the right to go to the ALCS. The winner will advance to face the Houston Astros. An Astros-Yankees ALCS would obviously feature plenty of storylines.

We’re certainly sending our well-wishes to Ford’s family and friends during this difficult time. As for the Yankees, they’ll take on the Tampa Bay Rays 7:10 p.m. ET on TBS.