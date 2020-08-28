Yankees Announce New Injury Update For Star OF Aaron Judge

At this point, it seems like the only thing that can stop Aaron Judge this year is his right calf. Just a few days after getting activated off the injured list, the New York Yankees announced that the All-Star outfielder will have to sit out a little bit longer.

Judge experienced tightness in his calf while running the bases earlier this week. Clearly his calf isn’t ready for action just yet, so the Yankees are playing it safe with the superstar slugger.

On Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Judge is heading back to the injured list. Boone provided a brief update on the injury and how long it could keep Judge out of action.

“Similar in that it’s low grade and pretty minor but enough that he had to go back on the IL,” Boone said. “Hopefully it’s not something that keeps him down for too long.”

Aaron Boone confirms Aaron Judge is headed back to the injured list as he reinjured his right calf: "Similar in that it's low grade and pretty minor but enough that he had to go back on the IL. Hopefully it's not

something that keeps him down for too long." — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) August 28, 2020

General manager Brian Cashman expects Judge to miss more time than he did when he initially injured his calf. That would be a huge blow to the Yankees’ starting lineup.

New York is already without DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres. Losing another impact player like Judge for an extended period of time will make it tough for the Bronx Bombers to win the AL East.

Prior to the calf injury, Judge was the favorite to win the American League MVP. He had a .292 batting average, nine home runs and 20 RBI.

Hopefully, the Yankees will get Judge back on the field when it matters most.