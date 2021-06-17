Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Rays

As the New York Yankees continue on their long road back into playoff contention, they’re wheeling and dealing – this time with the rival Tampa Bay Rays.

On Thursday, the Yankees announced that they have made a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay will receiver first baseman Mike Ford, while the Yankees will receive cash considerations and a player to be named later. In a corresponding move, the Rays announced that Tyler Glasnow has been moved to the 60-day IL.

Ford is in his third year with the Yankees after joining the franchise as an undrafted player in 2012. He spent 2012 through 2018 in the minor leagues before joining the team in 2019.

In 101 games, Ford has a .199 batting average, 55 hits, 17 home runs, 41 runs and 41 RBIs. After struggling this year, he was designated for assignment last week.

As much as Mike Ford has struggled this year, Yankees fans aren’t loving that they made a trade with their division rivals. Many lamented that Ford is likely to become a superstar now that he’s in Tampa Bay.

“Mike Ford about to hit 25 home runs against us,” one Yankees fan wrote on Twitter.

“Tampa is about to turn him into Jason Giambi,” another wrote.

“Guys… you couldn’t have picked another team?” the fansite Talkin’ Yankees tweeted.

The Rays have built a reputation for turning castoffs into stars. Perhaps Mike Ford will be their latest reclamation project.

And if he is, Yankees fans will be fuming for months or even years to come.