Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: A General View of Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the New York Yankees home Opening game at Yankee Stadium on April 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday.

Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.

The lefty-swinging first baseman spent the 2021 season in Triple-A with the Colorado Rockies. He has not played in the major leagues since his 10-game stint with the Yankees in 2019.

The 29-year-old Bird made his MLB debut with the Bronx Bombers in 2015 and impressed, slashing .261/.343/.529 with 11 home runs and 31 RBI in 46 regular season games. He also started in the team's Wild Card Game loss to Houston, going 1-for-3.

Unfortunately, a shoulder injury wiped out his entire 2016 campaign, the first of several physical ailments that would derail his years in New York. Bird would go on to play in only 140 games from 2017-19, hitting below .200.

At least he and Yankee fans will always have this moment from the 2017 playoffs, when the Colorado native stayed healthy enough to provide a tantalizing two-and-a-half week glimpse of what could have been.

Best of luck to Bird wherever he resumes his baseball career.