Yankees Are Reportedly Open To Notable Offseason Move

Gary Sánchez has been the starting catcher for the Yankees since the second half of the 2016 season. Though he’s had plenty of great moments in the Bronx, it appears the front office is willing to make a change behind the plate.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees are “open to acquiring” a catcher to replace Sánchez. However, the front office might not be willing to break the bank on a new catcher.

Heyman also mentioned the Yankees weren’t willing to dish out the $40 million the Mets gave James McCann last offseason.

“Yankees are once again open to acquiring a catcher to replace Gary Sanchez,” Heyman reported on Thursday. “But the catching market is much thinner this year than last when they wanted to stay under the threshold and didn’t like the McCann price tag.

The Yankees could potentially pursue Yan Gomes in free agency, but it’s too early to determine who’ll be on general manager Brian Cashman’s radar.

As for Sánchez, this doesn’t necessarily mean that his time in the Bronx is up. It just means the Yankees are looking for a better catcher from a defensive standpoint.

Sánchez has proven that he can make an impact with his bat, but his skills behind the plate have never been anything to write home about.