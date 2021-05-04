Look: Yankees Fans React To Playing Astros For First Time Since Scandal

The Houston Astros are at Yankee Stadium tonight for the first time since the 2019 ALCS, and the home crowd is letting them hear it.

There’s no love lost between the Astros and the Yankees. Houston beat New York in the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, and because of the infamous sign-stealing scandal, those wins are forever tainted in the minds of Yankee fans.

As a result, you knew that even with a limited capacity, Yankee Stadium would be hostile this evening. The fans in attendance have not disappointed, jumping on the Astros from before first pitch.

In the top of the first inning, Houston leadoff hitter Jose Altuve was showered with boos and obscenities before popping out. Astros No. 3 hitter Alex Bregman momentarily silenced the crowd with a solo home run, but the calm didn’t last.

Here’s a look at what the inning sounded like.

Booing Altuve. A long time in the making. pic.twitter.com/hNyK3HYaOk — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) May 4, 2021

Got a distinct “fuck Altuve” chant in the first. pic.twitter.com/TGRstOepa2 — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 4, 2021

In the bottom of the first, Yankee first baseman D.J. LeMahieu led off with a single and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton followed with a two-run homer, sending the crowd into a frenzy. New York currently leads 3-1 heading into the top of the second.

No matter how the rest of this game turns out, it will be a rowdy night in the Bronx.