Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline.
New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx.
Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League.
"Yankees and Brewers have indeed talked a bit about Joey Gallo, who may fit Milwaukee much better than NYC. The Crew was in on Benintendi and could use OF help. @BNightengale mentioned Twins and Rays in addition to Brewers," MLB insider Jon Heyman reports.
The Brewers, who are in need of some power hitting, could be a nice landing spot for Gallo.
Gallo struggled to find his swing in New York, but perhaps things would change in Milwaukee.