Yankees Broadcaster Michael Kay Reacts To The ALCS Sweep

NEW YORK - JULY 19: New York Yankees television broadcaster Michael Kay speaks during the teams 63rd Old Timers Day before the game against the Detroit Tigers on July 19, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

When he's calling games for YES Network, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay has to toe the company line a bit.

But when Kay is on his ESPN Radio program, the gloves can come off. Today, they did, as the veteran broadcaster lambasted the Yankees following their four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros in 2022 ALCS.

You can find all of Kay's thoughts in a thread here, but among the topics he touched on was longtime general manager Brian Cashman's inability to steer the team to the World Series since winning the title in 2009.

Kay also fired on manager Aaron Boone, who he said cost the Yankees two games in the ALCS with "bullpen mismanagement."

Additionally, he called out Boone for trying to use the 2004 Red Sox as inspiration for his team when they fell behind 3-0 in the series. Of course, that Red Sox team rallied to win the ALCS against the Yankees, an event Kay rightfully called the "darkest moment in Yankee history."

The Yankees won 99 regular season games, captured the AL East and beat the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, so it's not like this was an objectively bad season.

However, the team continues to come up short against the Astros in the playoffs, and the results of the series are getting more lopsided over the years.

“Yankee fans are really angry. You went to the 7th game in 2017 and let [Joe] Girardi go, but there has been no ramifications to these failures," Kay said. "To continue to do the same thing over and over again and expect a different result in insanity. Something has to change.”

The Yankees signed Aaron Boone to a three-year extension last year, but Brian Cashman's contract is up and he's technically a free agent.

Will both be back with the Yankees next year? We'll know in the coming weeks.