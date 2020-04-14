Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Has Died At 63

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, the eldest son of the late George Steinbrenner, has passed away according to the New York Post.

Steinbrenner turned 63 earlier this month. He died at home surrounded by family in Clearwater, Fla. after a long illness. His death was not COVID-19 related, writes The Post’s Joel Sherman.

Hank’s younger brother Hal is the Yankees’ principal owner and managing general partner. The 50-year-old Hal has been in charge of day-to-day control of the team since 2008, though both brothers manned the ship for a period of time when their father was alive and in failing health. George Steinbrenner passed away in 2010.

Hank Steinbrenner receded from the public spotlight in recent years. In the meantime, his brother, along with general manager Brian Cashman and president Randy Levine, became the most visible members of the Yankees’ front office.

Hank Steinbrenner was in line to run the Yankees after his father’s passing and for a brief time when his father was ill both Hank and Hal ran the team. Hal morphed into the front man over time. Hank was much more like his dad, shoot from the hip, glib Hal is reserved in comment — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 14, 2020

Hank is survived by his three brothers and sisters, as well as four children.

The Yankees have yet to formally acknowledge Steinbrenner’s death, but we imagine they will do so today.

In the meantime, we extend our condolences to the Steinbrenner family.