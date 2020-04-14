The Spun

Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Has Died At 63

A view of the Yankees logo behind home plate of Yankee Stadium.NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of New York Yankees batting practice prior to the American League Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, the eldest son of the late George Steinbrenner, has passed away according to the New York Post.

Steinbrenner turned 63 earlier this month. He died at home surrounded by family in Clearwater, Fla. after a long illness. His death was not COVID-19 related, writes The Post’s Joel Sherman.

Hank’s younger brother Hal is the Yankees’ principal owner and managing general partner. The 50-year-old Hal has been in charge of day-to-day control of the team since 2008, though both brothers manned the ship for a period of time when their father was alive and in failing health. George Steinbrenner passed away in 2010.

Hank Steinbrenner receded from the public spotlight in recent years. In the meantime, his brother, along with general manager Brian Cashman and president Randy Levine, became the most visible members of the Yankees’ front office.

Hank is survived by his three brothers and sisters, as well as four children.

The Yankees have yet to formally acknowledge Steinbrenner’s death, but we imagine they will do so today.

In the meantime, we extend our condolences to the Steinbrenner family.

