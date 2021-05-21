The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Considering Trade Amid Injuries

Injuries are starting to pile up for the New York Yankees this month, and the front office might have no choice but to make a trade just to bolster their roster.

The Yankees haven’t pulled the trigger on a move just yet, but there’s at least one player on their radar. Since the Bronx Bombers currently have Aaron Hicks, Ryan LaMarre and Giancarlo Stanton on their injured list, they need help in the outfield.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees are discussing a trade with the Texas Rangers that involves outfielder Delino DeShields.

DeShields spent five seasons with the Rangers before he was traded to the Cleveland Indians. He has a career .246 batting average with 18 home runs and 133 RBI.

Texas signed DeShields to a minor-league contract in February. Although he hasn’t been called up to the major-league roster, DeShields is performing very well the team’s Triple-A affiliate.

DeShields might not be the marquee name that Yankees fans want the front office to pursue on the trade market, but he could provide much-needed depth to their outfield. It also helps that the asking price for him shouldn’t be too high.

After a brutal start to the 2021 season, the Yankees have clawed their way back to a respectable record. They’re currently 25-19 and sit just 1.5 games behind the Red Sox for the top spot in the AL East.


