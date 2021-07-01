Yankees, Diamondbacks Agree To Trade On Thursday

For the past few weeks, the New York Yankees have been linked to a few outfielders on the trade market. On Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman finally pulled the trigger on a deal.

Lindsey Adler of The Athletic is reporting that New York has acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league pitcher Keegan Curtis.

Locastro, 28, brings a lot of speed to the Yankees and could be a solid defensive option. His production at the plate, however, leaves a lot to be desired.

In 55 games this season, Locastro is hitting .178/.271/.220 in 118 at-bats. He also has one home run and five RBI this year.

News: Yankees acquiring right-handed outfielder Tim Locastro from the Diamondbacks for AA pitcher Keegan Curtis. Adds speed and a center field defensive option to the Yankees' roster. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 1, 2021

Locastro was much more productive at the plate during the 2020 season, as he had a .290 batting average with two home runs and seven RBI.

This isn’t the type of move that’ll necessarily snap the Yankees out of their recent slump, but Locastro gives Aaron Boone’s club some much-needed depth in the outfield.

At the very least, Locastro will serve as a quality base runner for New York this year.

The Yankees have lost four out of their last 10 games and currently sit 8.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox for first place in the AL East.