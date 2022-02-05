1 Team Is Expected To “Take A Run” At Freddie Freeman

It’s still unclear when the 2022 MLB season will begin. What we do know, however, is that at least one team in the American League is interested in Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees are expected to “take a run” at Freeman.

New York doesn’t really have a need at first base, but Heyman said the team would love to add the lefty slugger to its lineup.

“The Yankees are expected to take a run at Freddie Freeman, who they love,” Heyman tweeted. “Though 1B isn’t their real need, they’d love to fit one of the game’s best lefty hitters into their lineup. With the Braves not quickly wrapping up their star, all are options are on the table for Freeman.”

Freeman, 32, might be searching for one last major contract.

A few months ago, Heyman reported that Freeman wants a six-year contract that’s worth $180 million.

Last season, Freeman had a .300 batting average with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. Overall, he’s a five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, Gold Glove winner and World Series champion.

Freeman would be an excellent fit for the Yankees due to their short porch in the Bronx. However, the Braves might not go down without a fight.