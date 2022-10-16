Yankees Fans Are Crushing Aaron Boone For Puzzling Pitching Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 15, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Rays won 4-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

We may be witnessing the end of the line for Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone.

The storied New York-based ball-club fell to the Guardians 6-5 in Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday. Cleveland now leads the series 2-1 with a chance to advance Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees lost the game in the ninth when Oscar Gonzalez of the Guardians hit a single up the middle and drove home two runs. New York's Clarke Schmidt was on the mound at the time.

So what about Clay Holmes? Boone said after the game he was only available in an "emergency" situation. What about the MLB postseason isn't an emergency?

Via Max Goodman, "Aaron Boone says Clay Holmes was only available tonight in an 'emergency.' He expects him available for tomorrow night, didn’t want to use him in a back-to-back. He said the ending tonight was 'gut-wrenching.'"

Here's Aaron Boone's official explanation on Clay Holmes, courtesy of Yankees Videos:

Fans have every reason to be upset with Aaron Boone tonight. Game 3 on the road is always an emergency situation.

The Yankees find themselves in a 1-2 hole in this ALDS. Game 4 is on Sunday.