Yankees Fans Are Furious With The Home Plate Umpire Tonight

MLB Umpires discussing something.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 17: Umpires review a fan interference call in the first inning during Game Four of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are trailing the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-2, in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series on Wednesday night.

Yankees fans have not been happy with the home plate umpiring for much of this series and the same is true in Game 3.

New York fans are specifically upset with the lack of a strike three call on Willy Adames’ at-bat. Yankees fans think this should have been strike three, but instead, it was called a ball, ultimately leading to a three-run swing.

The pitch was on the lower end of the zone, to be sure, but it’s a pitch that should probably have been called a strike.

Bad call or not, the Rays have been capitalizing on the opportunities they’ve been given, while the Yankees have not.

Tampa Bay leads New York, 5-2, at the end of the fifth inning in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. The winner of this game will take an all important 2-1 series lead heading into what could be a series-clinching Game 4.

The Yankees and the Rays are playing for a spot in the American League Championship Series, where either Oakland or Houston will be waiting. The Astros lead the A’s, 2-1, heading into Game 4 on Thursday.


