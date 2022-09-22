Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of New York Yankees batting practice prior to the American League Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox.

The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.

As a result, the Yankees have made a trade proposal to Apple, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, offering play-by-play man Michael Kay, analysts David Cone and Paul O'Neill, plus production support, in order for Friday's game to be televised by YES.

Thus far, Apple has resisted the Yankees' overtures, though there is a possibility that Kay himself could be loaned to the broadcast booth tomorrow.

"At this point, even if Kay is involved, the game would still not be on YES," Marchand wrote.

Marchand added that YES is also open to showing the Apple TV+ broadcast on its network if approved, but again, Apple has not given the okay yet.

Judge hit his 60th home run of the season, tying Babe Ruth's 1927 output, during Tuesday night's Yankee win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He will continue his quest for 61 tonight at Yankee Stadium against the Red Sox.