MLB Is Getting Destroyed For Indians vs. Yankees Decision

Major League Baseball is getting crushed for a very questionable decision on Game 2 of the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians series.

The start of Game 2 between Cleveland and New York was delayed for about an hour, with bad weather in Ohio, though the contest ultimately started shortly before 8 p.m.

However, the two teams were able to play for less than one full inning. The Indians and the Yankees were pulled off the field in the bottom of the first. Cleveland is leading New York, 1-0.

These conditions in Cleveland caused a rain delay: pic.twitter.com/Nr3vJklDpv — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2020

A lengthy rain delay will present major problems for both starting pitchers. It’s unclear if Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka and Indians starter Carlos Carrasco will be able to return to the mound if there’s a long delay. And bad weather is expected for multiple hours.

“What an absolutely botched decision to start this game when they did. What a mess,” ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted.

What an absolutely botched decision to start this game when they did. What a mess. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 1, 2020

The fans aren’t happy, either.

“It will be a travesty to both teams. They in no way can ethically restart this game tonight if it’s a 45 min or more delay. You would have to restart it tomorrow but both teams ended up burning their #2 sps which is bs,” one fan said.

“Horrible, pathetic and criminal. How they let that bottom half of the inning is beyond me and they let that one run in,” another fan said.

“Why in the world would they do that?!? Pretty easy to look at the radar and forecast that now both starting pitchers will be questionable,” one added.

Depending on what happens the rest of the series, Major League Baseball could have some major questions to answer.

New York leads the best-of-three series, 1-0, following a series-opening win on Tuesday night.