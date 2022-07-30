NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of New York Yankees batting practice prior to the American League Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

With the Aug. 2 trade deadline almost here, the New York Yankees are working against the clock to make another addition.

The Yankees had interest in Luis Castillo, but the Cincinnati Reds traded the two-time All-Star to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Now that Castillo is off the table, the Yankees have apparently turned their attention over to Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics and Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Montas has a 3.18 ERA with a 4-9 record this season. Quintana, meanwhile, has a 3-5 record with a 3.50 ERA and 89 strikeouts.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, some fans aren't so sure Montas or Quintana can elevate the Yankees.

Others, however, are hopeful Brian Cashman will acquire a veteran pitcher before the deadline.

The Yankees have already made one trade this month, acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

Since the Yankees are firmly in the mix to make a deep postseason run this year, it makes sense for them to pursue another starter.

Montas is under team control through the 2023 season, whereas Quintana is on an expiring deal.