Yankees' Likely Decision On Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone Revealed

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) General Manager Brian Cashman and Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees during batting practice before Game Four of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 4-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

In a year that was filled with plenty of memorable moments, the Yankees' 2022 season will be remembered for ending at the hands of the Astros in the ALCS.

Over the past 24 hours, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the Yankees should retain manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.

Well, according to SNY insider Andy Martino, the expectation in the Bronx is that Boone and Cashman will return for the 2023 season.

Cashman's contract is up, which means the Yankees could just let him walk. However, Martino doesn't envision a scenario where Hal Steinbrenner is looking for a new general manager.

Boone, meanwhile, is still viewed as "the right man for the job" in New York.

From SNY:

As for Boone, Cashman’s baseball operations department may not agree with every lineup or in-game decision (and they have left him to make those lineups himself in consultation with the coaching staff, but rarely the front office, all through the season, sources say) but continues to believe that he is the right man for the job.

Of course, things could change in the coming weeks. The Yankees know their fan base is getting impatient.

That being said, New York has recently shown a willingness to stand by Boone and Cashman.