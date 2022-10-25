Yankees' Likely Decision On Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone Revealed
In a year that was filled with plenty of memorable moments, the Yankees' 2022 season will be remembered for ending at the hands of the Astros in the ALCS.
Over the past 24 hours, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the Yankees should retain manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.
Well, according to SNY insider Andy Martino, the expectation in the Bronx is that Boone and Cashman will return for the 2023 season.
Cashman's contract is up, which means the Yankees could just let him walk. However, Martino doesn't envision a scenario where Hal Steinbrenner is looking for a new general manager.
Boone, meanwhile, is still viewed as "the right man for the job" in New York.
As for Boone, Cashman’s baseball operations department may not agree with every lineup or in-game decision (and they have left him to make those lineups himself in consultation with the coaching staff, but rarely the front office, all through the season, sources say) but continues to believe that he is the right man for the job.
Of course, things could change in the coming weeks. The Yankees know their fan base is getting impatient.
That being said, New York has recently shown a willingness to stand by Boone and Cashman.