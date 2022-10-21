Yankees Manager Aaron Boone: 1 Astros Decision "Killed Us"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 15, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Rays won 4-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Following the Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Astros, manager Aaron Boone made an interesting comment during his press conference.

When discussing Aaron Judge's flyout in the tp of the eighth inning, Boone pointed out that Houston left the roof open at Minute Maid Park.

Boone believes Judge would've hit a game-changing home run if the roof was closed.

"I think the roof open kind of killed us," Boone told reporters. "I think it's a 390' [foot] ball."

Boone added, "I didn't think he smoked it like no-doubter, but it felt like his homers to right."

It has been reported that Judge's flyout in the eighth inning would've only been a home run at Yankee Stadium.

Unfortunately for Judge, this postseason hasn't been very kind to him. The All-Star slugger is batting .125 through the first two games of the ALCS.

Perhaps a trip back to the Bronx will give the Yankees the spark they're looking for.