Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Sends Message To Fans

A few days ago, the New York Yankees announced that manager Aaron Boone is taking a medical leave of absence.

“The New York Yankees today announced that Manager Aaron Boone is taking an immediate medical leave of absence to receive a pacemaker,” the Yankees said in a statement. “Surgery is expected to be performed later today at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.”

Boone revealed that he was dealing with lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath. After getting a checkup, it was determined that he had a low heart rate, which ultimately led to him getting a pacemaker.

Although this is a tough pill to swallow for Boone and the Yankees, he appears to be in good spirits. On Friday, he had an encouraging message to share with his fans on social media.

“To all of you that have reached out to me, prayed for me, or wished me well- THANK YOU! Support has been overwhelming and humbling. I feel great and can’t wait to be back real soon,” Boone wrote on Twitter.

It’s unclear when Boone will return to the Yankees’ dugout, but it’s great to hear that he feels well.

Boone has already been released from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, which is yet another good sign as far as his health is concerned.

We’re wishing Boone a speedy recovery and hope to see him back with the Yankees very soon.