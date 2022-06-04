Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade: Fans React

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 25: A New York Yankees cap and a baseball are seen at Legends Field on February 25, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Miguel Andujar has requested a trade from the New York Yankees after being optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Andujar started his career with such promise, hitting .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs during the 2018 season. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to replicate that type of success.

In 12 games this season, Andujar has a .268 batting average with 11 hits in 41 at-bats.

Yankees fans were hopeful Andujar would get usage over Joey Gallo moving forward. However, that may not happen considering he just requested a trade.

"This was turning into his next shot," one fan said. "It was a numbers game that he got sent down this time but I think they would have eventually given him the starting job if Gallo continues as is. Now that's probably ruined."

"Giving Gallo at bats over Andujar is blasphemous," a second fan said. "I’d request a trade too."

"He has every right to request a trade," another fan wrote. "Cashman has held onto too many prospects to the point of obliterating their value, while simultaneously withholding them from any real opportunity to be an everyday player. Dude had 40 doubles as a rookie for Christ’s sake."

The Yankees have most of the leverage in this situation since Andujar has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining.

If the Yankees are willing to listen to offers, they may receive some compelling offers for the 27-year-old.