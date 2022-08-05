Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A detailed view of a New York Yankees batting helmet prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA.

Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs.

Dietrich signed a minor league contract with the Yankees this past April.

Over the course of his MLB career, Dietrich has played for the Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers. He has a .245 career average with 84 homers and 255 RBIs.

MLB fans probably won't see Dietrich on a baseball field until the 2022 season.

Ivan Gonzalez, Kanoa Pagan, Karell Paz and Elvin Valerio were also suspended at least 50 games.