Yankees, Nationals Set Viewership Record For ESPN

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees traveled to to the national’s capitol to face off against the reigning champion Washington Nationals.

Before the first pitch, there was plenty of hype in the matchup as Max Scherzer took the hill against new Yankee Gerrit Cole. The game lived up to the hype in the early going.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton got the party started with a mammoth 459-foot home run off of Scherzer in the first inning. The Nationals responded in the bottom of the first with a home run from Adam Eaton.

New York jumped out to a 4-1 lead heading into the top of the sixth inning. Unfortunately, heavy rain crashed the party and forced a lengthy weather delay.

MLB officials eventually called the game on a count of rain, handing the win to the Yankees.

Despite the weather delay, plenty of people tuned into ESPN to watch the game. In fact, ESPN announced the Yankees and Nationals set an attendance record for the network.

From ESPN:

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of last night’s New York Yankees vs. the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals game generated a record average audience of 4,000,000 viewers for a Major League Baseball Opening Night game telecast, according to Fast Nationals from Nielsen.

ESPN announced the contest was the most-watched baseball game on any network since 2011.

It’s unsurprising the Yankees and Nationals combined for the massive viewership.

Both teams have incredible fanbases that were clearly missing baseball.