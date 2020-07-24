Video Of Heavy Rain At Nationals, Yankees Game Is Going Viral

2020 kept the punches coming on Thursday night when a weather delay interrupted an incredible game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals.

An incredible pitching matchup unfolded for the first five innings of the game before the delay. Max Scherzer stepped on the mound for the Nationals, pitching against new Yankee Gerrit Cole.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton got the party started with a 459-foot home run off of Scherzer in the first inning. Adam Eaton answered for the Nationals in the bottom of the first inning with a home run of his own.

New York found more success off of Scherzer, though, extending its lead to 4-1 in the top of the fifth inning. Unfortunately, the contest between the two powerhouse programs was put on hold.

Severe weather chased the teams into their respective locker rooms as rain and lightning came swirling in. Video showed just how hard the rain is coming down tonight.

Several waterfalls developed in the stands as heavy rain pounded the stadium.

Check it out.

Yikes.

New York entered the weather delay with a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Unfortunately, it looks like fans are in for a lengthy rain delay – nearly an hour and a half long at its worst.

It would be a shame if the Yankees and Nationals couldn’t finish their Opening Day contest due to poor weather.