Yankees Officially Announce Decision On Game 5 Tonight

Mother Nature looks poised to interfere with Monday night's Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

Less than an hour before the 7:07 p.m. ET scheduled start time, the Yankees announced that the game will begin at an undisclosed delayed time.

They'll offer more information after further examining the evening's forecast.

Game 2, scheduled for last Thursday, got postponed to Friday because of rain. However, it sounds like the teams will attempt to avoid a repeat to play the winner-take-all matchup tonight.

Because of that postponement, Guardians ace Shane Bieber is unable to start on just two days' rest. They'll instead send Aaron Civale to the mound to face Jameson Taillon.

Civale hasn't pitched since the final game of the regular season, and Taillon allowed three hits and two runs out of the bullpen Friday without recording an out.

After winning Game 2 in extra innings, Cleveland rallied with a three-run ninth inning to take a 2-1 series lead. The Yankees responded with a 4-2 victory Sunday night behind seven stellar innings from Gerrit Cole.

The winner of Game 5 will advance to play the Houston Astros in the ALCS, which starts Thursday at Minute Maid Park.